NDC to commemorate Revolution Day at all constituencies

He said the commemoration of the event at the constituency levels would rekindle party activism at the constituency and branch levels.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has directed all constituency executives of the party to ensure the commemoration of the upcoming 36th anniversary of the Revolution Day at all constituencies across the country.

“Apart from the national event, all constituencies are directed to commemorate the anniversary with activities planned and implemented at their local levels”, he stated.

Mr Asiedu Nketia made the remarks at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Accra Thursday afternoon to announce the time table for the party’s internal elections.

He said although the main event would be held at Ho in the Volta Region, the party would entreat all constituencies to observe the day.

The Revolution Day (31st December) programme will begin with a route march from Dome Park, Ho at 6a.m through the principal streets of Ho to end at the Captain Nfodjo Park - Civic Centre, where party loyalists and cadres would be addressed.

The celebration is on the theme; "Uniting around the Principles of Probity, Accountability and Social Justice."

Election timetable

Touching on the elections, he said, the party would hold its internal elections at the branch, constituency, regional and national levels across the country.

Additionally, he said, “we wish to inform you that there will be similar elections to elect leaders to manage our youth and women’s wing, zongo caucus as well as the ultimate, that is, the election of a flabearer to lead the party towards recapturing power in 2020”.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said the party has set March 28, 2018 for all branch elections across the country while May 27, 2018 has also been designated for all constituency elections.

Similarly, he added, August 4, next year has also been set for all regional elections.

He explained that the party would adhere to the timelines in order to focus on the national elections as well as the flagbearer elections.

He said the party would not tolerate any constituency that would delay the process, explaining that any constituency that would not adhere to the timelines would be left behind.

“We wish to reiterate that the NDC shall continue to adhere to democratic principles in all endeavours as we have done in the past twenty years of our country’s return to democratic rule”, he said.

Commendation

Mr Asiedu Nketia also commended NDCs Members of Parliament (MPs) for their impressive performance within the past twelve months under the new government.

“we have every reason to be very confident that next year 2018 they will raise the image of the party even higher to galvanize the party towards a massive victory in 2020”, he said.

Similarly, he commended the Ghanaian media for their fair coverage of the activities of the party and expressed the hope that the “relationship would continue as we work together to consolidate democracy in the country”.