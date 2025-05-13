Previous article: Code of Conduct should be 'shredded' if Sammy Gyamfi goes unpunished - NPP

Minority raises concern over power vacuum with President Mahama, Veep, and Speaker’s absence from jurisdiction

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 13 - 2025 , 17:59 2 minutes read

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over the absence of President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman and the Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin from Ghana.

According to the Minority, the absence of the three from the jurisdiction had created a power vacuum and a potential constitutional breach.

The Minority is arguing that there was a major constitutional breach with the simultaneous absence of the President, Vice President, and Speaker of Parliament from Ghana without appointing an acting President — a move they describe as a threat to democracy.

In a statement signed by John Darko, Legal Counsel to the Minority Caucus, the opposition lawmakers expressed alarm over what they called the "conspicuous and alarming absence" of the President, Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin from the country at the same time, in direct contravention of Article 60 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

According to the Minority, the Constitution was unequivocal on presidential succession: when both the President and Vice President are absent from the jurisdiction, the Speaker of Parliament must be sworn in to act as President.

This interpretation, the statement notes, has been affirmed by the Supreme Court in the landmark case of Asare v. Attorney General, which emphasised that Ghana must never be left without a constitutionally recognised head of state.

A constitutional vacuum

According to the Minority the Speaker of Parliament reportedly departed Ghana on May 8, 2025. The Vice President had travelled earlier for medical treatment abroad.

They said President Mahama knowing of these absences, also left the country without ensuring the constitutional procedure of swearing in an Acting President.

"This conduct is not only unconstitutional—it is deliberate and calculated," said John Darko.

