LPG calls for investigation into defacing of posters

Apr - 25 - 2023

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has petitioned the secretariat of the National Elections Security Taskforce (NESTF), the National Peace Council and other institutions to investigate and bring to book the individuals involved in the destruction of posters of the party’s presidential candidate, Kofi Akpaloo, which were displayed on the Olusegum Obasanjo Highway in Dzorwulu in Accra.



“The party is of the strongest opinion that this act was perpetrated by some individuals who want to undermine the visibility campaign embarked on by the party towards winning the 2024 general election,” a statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the LPG, Jerry Owusu Appauh, said.

In the petition, the party suggested that if the mandated security agencies and institutions of peaceful Ghana do not act in time to stop these provocative actions by the individuals involved, our members may be compelled to take the law into their hands to protect their party campaign and other branded materials intended to market the party for electoral victory in 2024.

“We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn this act of intolerance and join us to kick the two non performing political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress out in the 2024 elections, the statement said.

NESTF

The Ghana Police Service, together with the other allied security agencies, formed the NESTF a few months before the 2012 elections to ensure that peace prevailed before, during and after the elections.

The NESTF comprised all the security agencies and existed at national level with divisions at the regional, divisional and district levels.