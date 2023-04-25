Conduct campaigns devoid of intemperate language - Methodist bishop admonishes politicians

Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah Politics Apr - 25 - 2023 , 06:28

The Bishop of the Wenchi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Alfred Appiah Andam, has asked politicians to conduct their campaigns towards the 2024 general election devoid of intemperate language.

He said everything possible should be done to avoid the needless deaths that characterised the 2020 general election, particularly in the Techiman South Constituency.

"There is no need for anybody to die because of an election", he said and cautioned the electorate, particularly the youth not to allow themselves to be influenced by politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the 2024 general election.

Rt Rev. Andam was delivering his address at the 20th annual Synod of the Wenchi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana in Techiman last Friday.

The four-day synod was held on the theme "Discipleship: Living the transformed life in Jesus Christ".

The Wenchi Methodist Diocese, which was carved out of the Sunyani Diocese 20 years ago, comprises of some administrative districts in the Bono and Bono East regions.

Issues-based campaign

Bishop Andam said while nobody would stop anybody from campaigning for their preferred candidates and party that should be done without insults and the use of abusive words.

"Let us touch on issues and tell the electorate what our preferred candidates will be able to do to improve the lives of ordinary Ghanaians instead of attacking their opponents without any justification", he advised.

Bishop Andam called on Christians all over the country to continue to pray for the peaceful conduct of the 2024 general election.

LGBTQ+

Touching on the current raging debate on LGBTQ+ in the country, he called on the church to educate the people “to stay away from this evil practice".

Rt Rev Andam also called on parents to show love to their children so that they would not be tempted to look for love and care outside the home.

Invaluable role

Addressing the synod, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, commended the Methodist Church for its invaluable role in the development of the country.

"In the health and the education sectors, the church has more facilities in some parts of the country than the government", he said and called for a continued partnership with the government in the provision of social services to improve upon the quality of life of the people.

Mr Adu-Gyan observed, however that in spite of the proliferation of churches in the country, there was a tremendous rise in criminality, immorality and indiscipline.

That, he said, was gradually undermining the image of Ghana internationally.

"While the number of churches keep increasing, crime rate and indiscipline have also increased in high proportion, a social problem that is serious and disturbing, which must be tackled with the seriousness they deserve".

Mr Adu-Gyan added that living a transformed life meant living through Christ, and quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14 to buttress his point while urging Christians to stand in the gap and pray for the healing of the country.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, said the government could not develop the country alone and, therefore, called on other religious bodies to emulate the shining example of the Methodist Church.