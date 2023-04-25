Anim wins NPP Kumawu primary

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Apr - 25 - 2023 , 06:33

The Parliamentary candidate-elect of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Kumawu by-election in the Ashanti Region, Ernest Yaw Anim, has called on party faithful to bury their differences and come together to win the seat for the party.

He said his victory should serve as a launch pad for the party to bridge the divisions within the rank and file.

Mr Anim, 38, and a Chartered Accountant, last Sunday (April 23) emerged the winner of the NPP primary to elect a candidate to contest on the ticket of the party for the Kumawu Constituency.

He called on all factions within the party to unite for the battle ahead.

Primary

Mr Anim polled 195 votes as against his closest rival and the only female in the race, Obaapa Ama Serwah, who polled 181 votes.

Dr Aboagye Dacosta had 27 votes, Kwame Appiah Kubi polled 10 votes, while Osei-Hweree Kwame Bempah, could only manage five votes.

In all, 419 delegates voted and there was one rejected ballot.

The election was conducted in a very peaceful atmosphere devoid of any confusion or trouble.

There was also heavy security presence at the Besoro Community Centre which served as the voting centre for the primary.

Stalwarts

Big guns from the party hierarchy were also present at the centre to monitor proceedings.

Notable among them were the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua; National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

Profile

Mr Anim was a senior Accountant at Vanguard Properties Development, Ghana. He held several positions at Vanguard including Financial Controller where he managed an annual budget of over $4million on four different projects.He also ensured compliance with all regulatory frameworks companies code, and taxation.

Before joining Vanguard, he was an Account Officer at Millennium Development Authority Ghana.He has also worked as Assistant Manager, Tax Services for Nobisfields.

Mr Anim was a graduate assistant at Ohio University Economics Department and holds a Masters of Financial Economics at Ohio University, Professional Certificate in Accounting from Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Coast.

He is a member of the ACCA.

At the party front, Mr Anim is a devoted member, supporter, and financier of the NPP especially at the constituency level. He has availed himself towards the growth of the party's fortunes at the grassroot level over the years.

Mr Anim has been a committed and altruistic contributor to the NPP since 2012 and some of his contributions to the party during the 2020 elections include the donation of 1,000 party branded t-shirts towards the Kumawu constituency campaign, sponsorship of health screening for the people in the Bodomase township during the campaign, among others.

NDC

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen Akwasi Amankwah, a businessman as its candidate for the by-election

He was the sole candidate who filed to contest and was thus declared as the party's candidate.

Independent Candidate

Kwaku Duah, a former NPP member who went independent in the last parliamentary elections at Kumawu is also said to have expressed his intentions to contest the Kumawu by-election.

EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has fixed May 23, 2023 for the Kumawu Constituency by-election.

The Kumawu seat was declared vacant after the demise of the incumbent MP, Philip Basoah.