Kyerematen NPP's surest bet for 2024 — MP

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 25 - 2023 , 06:15

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Ansah Opoku, has said Alan Kyerematen remained the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) surest bet in the 2024 general elections.

The MP observed that the only assurance NPP had to be able to break the eight in the 2024 general election was to vote for Mr Kyerematen to lead the NPP.



Following the release of the global info analytics April report on the primaries and general elections, the young legislator tweeted, “The recent survey says it all.

@AlanKyerematen wins in 2024 if he is the flag bearer.

I want President and not just a Presidential candidate.

I like #alancash #afa #letsdoit.”

The NPP Presidential elections are slated for November 2023. The report suggests that most of the Ghanaian electorate prefer Kyerematen as their next president to his major contenders in the party’s presidential primaries.

The MP and many other parliamentarians have shown faith in Kyerematen’s candidature.

In recent reports, Kyerematen had successfully toured all 16 regions of Ghana and had had a hearty engagement with delegates as part of his maiden campaign towards his presidential bid.

NPP tradition

Many pundits have tipped Alan to win the NPP presidential primaries as most of the grassroots of the party believe in his competence, long service and loyalty to the NPP.

Alan is also thought to be the next in line according to the NPP tradition.

Hence, the “Adru Woso” mantra is being championed by most party faithful.