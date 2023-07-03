List of over 900 NPP special delegates that will select 5 candidates for Nov 4 presidential primary

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Jul - 03 - 2023 , 11:48

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on August 26, 2023 convene a special delegates conference to select five candidates to contest the November 4, 2023 presidential primary.

Per the rules of the game, if more than five aspirants qualify to contest, the party will convene a special electoral college to select five candidates for the final around.

So far, 10 aspirants have filed to contest and the party has started the vetting process.

The report of the vetting committee is expected on Monday, July 10, 2023.

If more than five aspirants pass through to contest, then the party intends to convene the special delegates’ conference on August 26 where the special electoral college, made up of about 900 delegates will meeting to cast their votes to select the five candidates.

Frontrunners

Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been tipped as the front runners among the five candidates likely to easily cross the first hurdle of the race on August 26.

The other aspirants are Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Joe Ghartey, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Ernest Kwadwo Poku.

There are indications in addition to what proponents have said that, Bawumia, Kyerematen and Agyapong have already cleared the first hurdle and were only waiting for two from the remaining seven to join them for the November 4th primary.

Attached below is the list that will meet for the Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023

ELECTORAL COLLEGE COMPOSITION

1. All Constituency Chairmen - 275

2. All Regional Executives - 272

3. All NPP Members of Parliament - 137

4. Regional Representatives to the National Council - 60

5. Council of Elders - 30

6. Founding Members / Fathers - 123

7. Reps from the Women’s Wing - 3

8. Rep from the Youth Wing - 3

9. Reps from the Nasara Wing - 3

10. Three (3) reps from each of the 25 international branches - 75

11. All National Officers

12. All Former National Officers

13. The President

14. Former Presidents

Congress.