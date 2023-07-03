VP Bawumia calls for a clean campaign in NPP primaries to preserve party unity

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the race for the party's flagbearership intensifies.

With ten individuals, including Dr. Bawumia himself, vying for the position, campaigning has grown more fervent, leading to some candidates resorting to personal attacks against their rivals.

During his final day of the Greater Accra tour, Dr. Bawumia addressed party delegates, emphasizing the need for unity within the NPP.

He stressed that, as a family, it was crucial for all factions to recognize that a united front is necessary to confront the "main enemy," which is the NDC.

Dr. Bawumia stated, "We must understand that the current campaign is an internal election. Our primary opponent in 2024 is the NDC. As we embark on this campaign, let us refrain from speaking ill of one another."

He continued, "We seek peace, a clean campaign, and a fair election. We do not want anyone to engage in attacks against their opponents. After the elections, we will require everyone's support to tackle the NDC."

In a demonstration of his commitment to a clean campaign, Dr. Bawumia revealed that he has urged his campaign staff and well-wishers to be mindful of their language to uphold party unity.

"I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults," he stated.

"We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power. That unity is of utmost importance. Let us maintain the NPP's position of power and foster unity within the party."

Dr. Bawumia concluded his campaign in the Greater Region with a visit to the Obom Domeabra Constituency over the weekend, marking the end of his tour.