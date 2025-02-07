Featured

Let’s look past our divisions towards progress – President Mahama

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Politics Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:52 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to move beyond past divisions and embrace collaboration to drive national growth and development.

"Let us set aside our past divisions and move forward in the spirit of collaboration. Our strength lies in our diversity, and together we will overcome any challenge in our path to progress," he stated.

President Mahama made the remarks while addressing hundreds of people at a Thank You rally in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The President, who was accompanied by Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and other government officials, was met at Victoria Park by hundreds of enthusiastic residents from across the region, including chiefs, academics, clergy, and other identifiable groups.

Reiterating his commitment to unity and inclusivity, President Mahama stressed that no region, community, or individual would be left behind in his government’s development agenda.

"As we move into this new chapter, our vision for Ghana remains clear, and we are committed to building a prosperous, peaceful, and sustainable nation," he stated.

He highlighted the Central Region’s significance in Ghana’s socio-economic, cultural, and political landscape, assuring that it would receive its fair share of development projects.

He acknowledged that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) electoral success was a result of collective efforts from Ghanaians of all backgrounds, promising that his governance would positively impact all citizens.

"We share a collective responsibility as we embark on this new journey, and I wish to emphasise that I am a president for all Ghanaians," he stated.

"This administration will work for all Ghanaians and not just for a few," he added, pledging to improve the well-being of every citizen.

On job creation, President Mahama stated that his government would invest in policies and programmes designed to provide employment opportunities for the youth, farmers, entrepreneurs, and workers.

"Our 24-hour economy plan is designed to enhance production, productivity, and employment by creating an enabling environment for businesses in agro-processing, manufacturing, and construction to employ more people through a three-shift system," he explained.

He further emphasised his administration’s commitment to prioritising education by providing the best learning environments at all levels, ensuring that students acquire relevant skills to compete effectively in the global economy.

Touching on the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, President Mahama reiterated his government’s commitment to securing dedicated funding for its smooth implementation. He also assured that food procurement for schools would be decentralised to improve efficiency.

President Mahama expressed profound gratitude to the people of the Central Region for their immense contribution to the NDC’s electoral victory. He assured them that his government would honour its campaign promises.

He stated that the campaign had allowed him to listen to the concerns, hopes, and aspirations of Ghanaians, witnessing first-hand the resilience that defines the Ghanaian spirit.

He further noted that the overwhelming support for the NDC was an affirmation of the people's belief in a united, progressive, and forward-moving Ghana.

President Mahama commended Ghanaians for making history by electing the country’s first female Vice President, describing Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as a woman of distinction who earned her place through merit.

He expressed confidence that she would inspire and pave the way for other women in leadership.

"Prof Opoku-Agyemang achieved this mark of distinction in her own right and not just because she is a woman. I am hopeful she will hold the door open for other women to follow in her footsteps," he stated.