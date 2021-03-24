Let’s focus on Akufo-Addo’s transformation agenda – Bawumia to 2024 campaigners

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says he has not given consent to posters promoting him as the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Some posters with the hash tag #Breaktheeight, have emerged on social media, pushing an agenda for Dr Bawumia to be considered as the next flagbearer of the NPP in 2024.
But a statement dated March 24, 2021, signed and issued by Dr Gideon Baako, the Spokesperson to Dr Bawumia said “The Office of the Vice President has taken notice of the proliferation of posters around the country apparently promoting H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the candidate of the NPP for the 2024 elections.
“For the record, the Vice President has not given his consent to these and other associated activities.”
It added that Dr Bawumia remains focused on assisting President Nana Akufo-Addo in the execution of his agenda to transform Ghana.
“This is where everybody's focus should be,” it said.
Read also
Desist from starting race ahead of time - Obiri Boahen to NPP presidential aspirants
I didn’t spend GH¢1million on Ashanti NPP executives - Dr Afriyie Akoto reacts
Dr Afriyie Akoto discloses presidential ambition to top-notch NPP power brokers in Ashanti
Don’t steal start or risk disqualification - Blay to aspirants
Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Mr Freddie Blay, has urged members with ambition for various positions in the party, including the flagbearership “not to steal the start for they might be disqualified.”
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, he said following the results of the 2020 General Elections, it was important for every member of the party to focus on supporting the President to execute his plans in his second term.
He noted however that the party was not against members being ambitious, but “we should not be reckless and indecent” in a manner that would injure the internal cohesion and peace required to steer the state of affairs of the nation till 2024.