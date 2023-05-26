Kwabena Agyepong picks forms for NPP Presidential Primary

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 26 - 2023 , 13:53

A contender for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer position, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has taken a significant step in his pursuit by collecting nomination forms for the party's presidential primary.

This development, occurring on Friday, May 26, 2023, officially confirms his intention to contest the primaries.

As the former General Secretary of the NPP, Agyepong sees this milestone as the commencement of a promising journey.

He aims to bring about "a new dawn" in Ghana's political landscape, emphasizing the restoration of values such as Service, Sacrifice, and Selflessness, which he refers to as the Triple S Doctrine.

Ing Agyepong passionately expressed his desire to transform the country, vowing to reduce wastage by establishing a lean, effective, and efficient government system capable of delivering substantial development to underserved communities.

He advised NPP delegates to make wise choices, selecting visionary leaders with innovative ideas and a clear vision for the nation's future.

Furthermore, he implored delegates to trust in his capabilities and determination to take the necessary measures, even if they may be difficult, to reverse Ghana's economic decline. He urged them not to compromise their futures for meagre offerings and to reject any monetary or material inducements. Agyepong stressed the urgent need to infuse authenticity and substance into the country's political sphere.

Addressing his fellow flagbearer aspirants, he called for an open debate, emphasizing that Ghanaians deserve the opportunity to scrutinize and understand each candidate's ideas, policy priorities, temperament, and character. He stated that those aspiring to lead Ghana should humbly subject themselves to public scrutiny.

Agyepong expressed confidence in the NPP's National Executives and Elders, believing that they will ensure the forthcoming Presidential Primaries are conducted fairly and equitably, free from manipulation, coercion, favouritism, and in strict adherence to the party's Code of Conduct.

He urged party members to remain steadfast in upholding democracy and transparency, embodying the party's principles.