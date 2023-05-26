Fan club that attempted to pick NPP presidential nomination forms for Bawumia had no authorisation [UPDATED]

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics May - 26 - 2023 , 11:44

A fan club that attempted to pick presidential nomination forms for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday morning had no authorisation and so was not successful.

Calling themselves, ‘Bawumia Fan Club’, the group had claimed that the Vice President deserved to be given the nod to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help the party 'Break the 8' and retain power in the 2024 elections.

The group was asked to provide an authorisation note but they did not have one and so they could not pick the forms on behalf of Dr Bawumia.

The New Patriotic Party today opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party for the 2024 elections to officially enter the race.