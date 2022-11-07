Kume preko demonstrators demand resignations

Scores of Ghanaians last Saturday embarked on a peaceful demonstration to protest the high cost of living, and called on the President, his Vice and the minister of finance to resign.
Dubbed :“Kume Preko Reloaded”, the demonstration was convened by the outspoken private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu.
Participants, mostly in red attires, comprised the young, the old and women.
They were joined by pressure groups, Economic Fighters League and #Fixthecountry movement.
They marched from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange amid brass band tunes and commentaries from mega phones, through to the Farisco Traffic Lights, Liberia Road and ended at the Black Stars Square.
They carried placards, some of which read: "Poverty is violence", "Justice for Kaaka", "Arise Ghana youth for a new Ghana", “Greedy bofrot”, "The buck stops with the President", "Ohia p3 dede","Devaluation promotes Akyem financial dynasty", "We are sitting on a time bomb", "Protect activists" and"2022 equals to 1983".
Security
The protesters were protected by police personnel in riots gears, backed by water canons and plain clothes officers.
Despite the generally peaceful event, the march was not without drama as the protesters and the security clashed over where to hold the final rally after the march.
While the demonstrators wanted the event to end at the El-Wak Stadium, the police insisted that it be moved to the Black Stars Square.
Eventually, the protesters moved to the Black Stars Square, only to realise that the venue was hosting a church crusade.
Upon negotiations, the protesters agreed to end the march at the grounds where various leaders took turns to address them, with the messages focused on the economic conditions in the country.
Petition
Later in an interview, Mr Kpebu told Graphic Online that he was impressed with the turnout of the first of what the organisers intended to be first of public demonstrations against the direction of governance.
He also commended the police for exhibiting professionalism, insisting that the President, his Vice and the finance minister ought to resign due to the poor management of the economy and the attendant increases in the prices of petroleum products and food items.
He said there would be subsequent demonstrations, if the three persons did not resign, adding that he would also petition Parliament to impeach the President.
"By the Constitution, when the Speaker of Parliament takes over as President, he should roll out policies that would cushion Ghanaians. So he can review some of the taxes so that the prices of food, rent and, especially, petrol and diesel would be affordable," he said.
Others
A former presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party, Dr Abu Sakara, who said he had joined the demonstration on behalf of the National Interest Movement, said Ghanaians needed fundamental solutions to the major challenges facing the country.
That, he said, was better than cosmetic solutions which would not help.
He lauded the protesters for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves.
For her part, the Chairperson of the CPP, Nana Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, said the Minister of Finance, especially, had failed Ghanaians miserably and must step down from his post.
She said everybody was suffering because of the cost of transportation and food items.
"I see gloom and doom," she emphasised.
A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, said in any serious country the President would have resigned since he had failed the public.
The Convener of Fixthecountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, also stressed the need for the three personalities to resign as a result of the country's economic crisis since they did not have any clue to improve the situation.
Other speakers said the suffering of Ghanaians were just too unbearable, hence the need for the President, the Vice-President and the finance minister to leave office.