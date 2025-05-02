Featured

Krowor, Ayawaso East MCEs secure unanimous endorsement from assembly members

Beatrice Laryea Politics May - 02 - 2025 , 16:49 5 minutes read

Paul Afotey Quaye has been unanimously been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krowor in the Greater Accra Region.

At an assembly meeting in Nungua on Friday (May 2, 2025), all the 17 eligible voters comprising 11 elected assembly members and six government appointees, voted 'Yes', in favour of Mr Paul Quaye's nomination.

The Municipal Electoral Officer from the Electoral Commission (EC), Gifty Akorfu conducted the election which was witnessed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo swearing in Abdul-Ganiyu Ibrahim, MCE for Ayawaso East

"The lively event, marked by intermittent bursts of victory songs and jubilation reflecting widespread approval of the elected MCE, was also graced by the presence of Akonokom Mantse, Nii Gonten Tieko Tsuru II, Asoprotsonaa Mantse, Nii Afotey Gbetse, Nungua Wuleiatse, Nii Bortei Tettey II, Yeikonaa Mantse, Nii Laryea Odiasempa, Baatsonaa Manye, Naa Borteley Akeayo, Borteyman Manye, Naa Borteley Adu Alebo and Santoe Amanfon Manye, Naa Korklu Mobonalor.

Ayawaso East

Similarly, assembly members of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly also unanimously confirmed Abdul-Ganiyu Ibrahim as MCE following a meeting at the Centre for National Culture at Kawukudi in Accra.

Out of 17 total votes — also comprising 11 assembly members and six government appointees, 16 voted 'Yes,' representing 94 per cent, while only one vote, or 6 per cent, was cast against the nominee.

The election was supervised by Electoral Officer Tetteh Ashitey Armah and witnessed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Commendation

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, praised the assembly members of the Krowor Municipal Assembly for conducting a peaceful election and overwhelmingly endorsing the President’s nominee.

“You people have made my day. Today, I can eat well,” she said.

“Togetherness is always the best approach, and you have demonstrated that perfectly. In other assemblies we've visited, the situation was quite different. Misunderstandings and resentment among some assembly members led to attempts to sabotage the President’s nominees,” she said.

“The story here is different. You’ve given the President’s nominee 100 percent support, and for that, I say God bless you all.”

In a light-hearted moment, the Minister jokingly appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Naa Momo Lartey, to reward the assembly members for their unity and support.

“You’re fortunate to have an MP who is also a Minister. So, Honourable Minister, please take them to Kempinski for me,” she said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Call for unity

At the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, where she addressed stakeholders ahead of the confirmation vote, the Regional Minister encouraged members to replicate the unity displayed by the Krowor Assembly.

“You are here to exercise your constitutional right, but please do so in the interest of the public. I plead with you, both assembly members and government appointees, to vote wisely so that at the end of the day, the government nominee will be confirmed unanimously. We are just coming from Krowor, and they did it so peacefully.”

She assured them that any concerns regarding the nominee could be addressed after the election and expressed optimism for a positive outcome adding “I believe Allah will touch everyone’s heart to vote in unity. Thank you.”

Commitment to development

In separate interviews following their confirmation, Mr Paul Quaye and Mr Abdul-Ganiyu expressed their deep appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for their nominations.

They also extended heartfelt thanks to their respective assembly members for the overwhelming support they received during the confirmation process.

Gifty Akorfu, Electoral Commission Officer declared Ing. Paul A Quaye as the elected MCE of Krowor Assembly

"First of all, let me take this opportunity to thank the assembly members and the good people of Krowor. This 100 percent endorsement is overwhelming, and it tells me that I must be attentive to each and every one of them," Ing Quaye said.

"I also want to assure the people of Ghana—especially the youth—that more jobs are on the way, and municipal services will become more visible and responsive than ever before. We aim to offer leadership that is accessible and quick to respond to community needs," he stated.

He acknowledged key challenges facing the municipality and emphasized job creation and infrastructure development as top priorities.

"There are significant challenges confronting our people—poor road conditions and youth unemployment are among the most pressing. My vision aligns with that of President Mahama: to reset Ghana by creating jobs and opportunities for our citizens. That is the path we intend to follow," Mr Quaye added.

Abdul-Ganiyu Ibrahim also echoed similar sentiments, affirming his commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable development in Ayawaso East.

Tetteh Ashitey Armah (left), Electoral Commission Officer declared Abdul-Ganiyu Ibrahim as the elected MCE of Ayawaso East Assembly

As I step into this role, I am inspired by the President's mantra of "Resetting." This vision calls for a fresh start-a commitment to unity, Consensus building, innovation, and sustainable development. It is a call to reimagine our approach to governance and community building, ensuring that every decision we make contributes to the progress and prosperity of Ayawaso East Municipality and the nation as a whole," he said.

"To the good people of Nima and Kanda, I pledge to serve you with truth, humility, and dedication. I assure you that every decision I make will prioritize the collective interest of Ayawaso East Municipality. Chiefs and elders, your son, Abdul-Ganiyu Ibrahim Mallam Fari-will rely on your wise counsel as we work together to uplift our municipality," the Ayawaso East MCE added.

Background

In accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), President Mahama last month nominated 29 persons as chief executives of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies(MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

So far, three MCEs have been confirmed, including the Ayawaso North MCE, Haruna Mohammed Awal. Meanwhile nominees for Ayawaso West, Dr Michael Mensah and Randolf Collingwood-Williams of the Ayawaso Central Municipal assembly were rejected by their respective assembly members during the confirmation, also held separately last Wednesday.

