Kpone-Katamanso MCE initiates fund for development

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kpone-Katamanso, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, has initiated, a ‘One Electoral Area- One Project Fund’, to assist assembly members to undertake specific projects within their electoral areas.
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Appiah said the initiative would help accelerate the development within the various electoral areas in conformity with the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) belief in development in freedom.
National cake
He pledged to work and connect with the appropriate authorities to ensure that Kpone-Katamanso received its due share of the national cake as far as development was concerned.
Mr Appiah noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was determined under his second-term mandate to accelerate development initiated during his first term.
According to him, assembly members played advocacy roles in the development of their communities.
He said with the ‘One Electoral Area - One Project Fund’, “We will ensure that we achieve our set target and objectives for which we serve the people”. - GNA