Former MP for Prestea Huni-Valley reaffirms commitment to development

The immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has reaffirmed her commitment to pursue a development agenda that will improve on the living conditions of the people.
In line with that, she has reaffirmed her commitment to complete all projects initiated during her tenure as MP.
In a statement issued to the press, Mrs Oteng-Gyasi said the many projects initiated, some of which had been completed, demonstrated her unflinching commitment to the welfare of the people and the speedy development of the area.
Context
Mrs Oteng-Gyasi was elected MP for Prestea Huni-Valley in the 2016 election, but failed in her second attempt to represent the people in the 2020 election.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate polled 56,464 votes, representing 57.79 per cent, to defeat Mrs Oteng-Gyasi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who garnered 39,067 representing 39.98 per cent.
MCE sabotage
The statement, however, noted with dismay what it described as a “vile propaganda” by the NDC to sabotage the work of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).
It said she and the NPP would not allow such gimmicks by their political opponents to distract them, but would continue to focus on their duty to serve the people of the constituency, adding that the development of the municipality was their major concern.
Reclaim seat
The statement assured supporters and sympathisers of the NPP that all efforts would be made to reclaim the seat in the next election.
It further admonished the current MP, Mr Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, to use his lobbying skills to bring the needed development to his constituents. — GNA