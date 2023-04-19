Kojo Bonsu energises campaign in C/R

Daniel Kenu Politics Apr - 19 - 2023 , 09:31

With less than a month to the internal elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), one of the dark horses of the flagbearership, Kojo Bonsu, is sure of causing a major upset with his "acceptability message" in the Central region.

Under his "Reboot Tour Campaign," the candidate was received in the region with the assurance of being given the nod.

After a campaign in the Volta region last week, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), moved into the Central region to wrap up his campaign.

From Agona East, Agona West and Abura Asebu Kwamankese to engage NDC delegates to vote for him to lead the party in the 2024 elections, the one-time football administrator shifted to some selected constituencies within the region to win their hearts.

Mr Bonsu is in the race with favourite, John Dramani Mahama, and former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor, for the single slot to be determined on May 13.

"The Central Region is an important swing constituency in our elections and it is important that our delegates here appreciate their important role in choosing a candidate who can deliver the overall victory come 2024 given the context of our current politics in Ghana,” Mr Bonsu said

We must not only be confident of our competency given our internal contests but be cognizant of the one that matters, which is getting the constitutionally mandated backing of all Ghanaians who are registered voters," he told delegates.