John Mahama hails Saltpond for political growth

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has hailed Saltpond’s contribution to the political development of the country.
He said Saltpond had the enviable history of being the only town where two major political parties, the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP), were formed prior to independence.
Mr Mahama was speaking at the Odambea Festival at Saltpond in the Central Region last Saturday.
The former President received a rousing welcome from the people at the durbar grounds in the midst of a downpour.
Job creation
Mr Mahama called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to create jobs for the teeming youth in the country.
According him, many of the young people were losing hope which did not augur well for the democracy of the country.
He supported the festival with an undisclosed amount.
Odambea Festival
The Odambea Festival is an annual festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Nkusukum Traditional Area at Saltpond in the Central Region usually in the month of August. The people of Anomabo also celebrate ‘Odambea’, which means fortified link in the local language.
Celebrated to commemorate the migration of the Nkusukum people from Techiman in the Bono East region to their present settlement, the festival also features the re-enactment of the ancient lifestyles of the people.
Ahobaa Kesse
Prior to that, the former President joined the Paramount Chief of Abeadze Dominase, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, to celebrate his 25th anniversary as a chief and the Ahobaa Kesee Festival.
Mr Mahama recounted the support and cooperation he constantly received from the paramount chief.
The former President presented an undisclosed amount to the chiefs and people of the Abeadze Dominase community in support of the festival.
Mr Mahama was accompanied by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia; the Central Regional Chairman, Ebenezer Kojo Tei Addo; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Deputy National Women Organiser, Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo; and the former Central Regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.