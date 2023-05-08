Joe Ghartey officially informs Greater Accra NPP Executives on intention to contest presidential primary

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 08 - 2023 , 15:32

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Joe Ghartey's meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Executives of the party on Thursday, May 4, 2023, was marked with an air of jubilation.

The gathering began with a medley of songs, concluding with the NPP Anthem.

In his address to the executives, Mr. Ghartey formally announced his intention to run for the position of flagbearer of the NPP and appealed for their support.

During his presentation, the aspirant skillfully made his case, highlighting his vast experience as Attorney-General, Second Deputy Speaker, and Minister for Railways Development.

He emphasized the importance of law and order, stating that a country cannot progress without practising the rule of law and upholding equality before the law.

Mr Ghartey proudly declared that he believed in and had practised law as a tool for social and economic engineering during his tenure as Attorney General.

The former Deputy Speaker and experienced legislator expressed confidence that he would maintain a good working relationship with Parliament if elected President.

He also discussed his successes in the development of railways, citing the completion of the passenger lines from Takoradi to Tarkwa and Accra to Tema, although he said it was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Ghartey revealed that railway development would be a vital aspect of his development agenda if elected.

He expressed his long-standing affiliation with the NPP Greater Accra and his tireless work for the party at various levels and constituencies. The Greater Accra Regional Executive acknowledged Mr. Ghartey's competence and hard work and wished him the best in his endeavours.

In conclusion, Mr. Ghartey reiterated his belief that he was the best candidate for the position of flagbearer of the NPP, and that his presidency would bring prosperity to Ghana.