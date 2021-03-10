It was then President-elect Akufo-Addo who encouraged me to accept Auditor-General job - Domelevo

The immediate past Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo has revealed that it was the then President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who encouraged him to accept the position of Auditor-General in December 2016.
Mr Domelevo was appointed as Auditor-General by former President John Dramani Mahama in December 2016 during the transition period when Mr Mahama was preparing to hand over power to the then President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the Christ the King Parish in Accra Wednesday, after retiring from service, Mr Domelevo said, he was at the time contemplating on whether or not to accept the job.
He said it was rather Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the then President-elect, who was preparing to be sworn into office on January 7, 2017, who called him through Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to encourage him [Domelevo] to accept the job.
Mr Domelevo was sworn into office on January 3, 2017.
Until his appointment as Auditor-General, he worked as a Senior Financial Management Specialist at the World Bank.
The following were his words at the thanksgiving service at Christ the King on Wednesday.
"I must start by saying that today we are here to thank God as the Bishop said in every situation, we are supposed to thank God, that is why we are here.
"So if anybody wants to know why we are here, we are here simply to thank God, so my thanks or our thanks goes to the almighty God for how far, he has brought us, we are very grateful to him.
"I will also like to thank the Catholic Church...
"I will like to thank his excellency the former President John Dramani Mahama, who appointed me as the Auditor-General of Ghana, I thank him for the opportunity to serve my motherland.
"I will also like to thank his excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for working with me.
Infact in 2016 when I was appointed and I was confused as to whether I should accept or reject, a call came through from Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and after greeting me he said hold on for the President-elect, so Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo encouraged me and said go and take the job, that is why I'm very grateful to him."
"I am equally grateful to the Board, the management and staff of the Audit Service, some of them are here and I'm very grateful to you and even to the whole Public Service.
"I must say to the anti-corruption CSOs or institutions fighting corruption, I am very grateful. If you fight corruption alone, you will not last, corruption is one dangerous enemy, you can't fight alone, and you can't fight quietly, if you fight corruption quietly, you will be finished in a minute. So they have been with me, together with the press, infact the press, I am very grateful to you, you have been a big support to me in all that has happened over the years.
"Lastly, family and friends, I will like to say a big thank you, at times when the going becomes very tough, friends and family will call and they are shaking and I say fear not, the lord is with us, it shall be well and it is always well. So I will like to thank you, I don't have anything more than to say thank you, because this is a thanksgiving service.
