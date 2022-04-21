It’s time to demystify allegiance and renunciation – Prof. Kwaku Asare

Law Lecturer, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, also called Kwaku Azar, will be the main speaker Friday afternoon during a discussion to demystify Article 94(2)(a) on allegiance and renunciation.
The Article states that “A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.
Prof Asare believes Article 94 (2)(a) is being misapplied particularly as it relates to the James Quayson (Assin North) and Adamu Sakande's (Bawku Central) cases.
He told Graphic Online in an interview that his aim in tackling the controversial article will be to;
1. Provide the smoking gun that Article 94(2)(a) is not about citizenship.
2. Prove that the focus is improperly on renunciation of citizenship instead of disavowal of allegiance.
3. Point out multiple problems in High Court’s and Supreme Court’s judgments and interlocutory judgments.
“It will be legal fireworks, not for the faint hearted”, he teased, and invited anyone interested in the subject to join in the “afternoon jump” at 3:00PM via Zoom:
Venue:
https://ufl.zoom.us/j/95107766382?pwd=b0tmVXBIWmFlOUV2TklmWm9qV3Jvdz09
Meeting ID: 951 0776 6382
Passcode: 458128