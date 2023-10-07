If Bawumia "beats me" in Central Region you will see what will happen in 2024 - Ken Agyapong

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 07 - 2023 , 15:55

“If Bawumia wins in the Central Region, you will see what will happen in 2024. I will give them a show down," New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has said.

To Mr Agyapong, per the financial support he has been providing to all NPP members in the Central Region in all sectors, he does not expect Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to "beat him" in the the Central Region in November 4 presidential primary.

But if party delegates overlook that and give Bawumia the nod, then in 2024, he will give the Central Region a "showdown",

He warned the Central Regional Chairman of the NPP and the entire regional executives not to play any "mischief" to ensure victory for Dr Bawumia and accused them of throwing their support for Dr Bawumia despite all the assistance he [Agyapong] has been providing for the region including supporting the executives financially and morally for them to be elected as executives.

Mr Agyapong said this in a radio interview with Accra based Neat FM.