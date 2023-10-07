NPP sets October 13 as deadline for submission of proxy applications

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 07 - 2023 , 15:32

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Friday, October 13, 2023, as the deadline for the submission of proxy applications in respect of the flagbearer race slated for November 4, 2023.

A press statement signed and issued on Friday Oct 6 by the Secretary to the Presidential Election Committee, Mr William Yamoah, said, a delegate nominating a proxy should indicate clearly their category, provide details of their full name, telephone contact, and attach copies of their voter identification card and party membership card.

It stressed that “To successfully file for a proxy, one should show proof of absence or the cause of one’s inability to be physically present at the voting center.

In addition, “An affidavit or a declaration from a Commissioner of Oath must accompany every application. And all proxy applications should be filed in person at the NPP Headquarters located at Asylum Down, Accra, or submitted directly to the Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

It further stated that “Any suspected false declaration may be challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation. Members are further informed that only delegates to the main Congress who are themselves eligible to vote in the Saturday, November 4, 2023, election shall have the right to vote by proxy,” it concluded.

The persons contesting to become the flagbearer of the party are; Dr. Addai-Nimoh, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.