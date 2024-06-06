Next article: I’ll introduce new growth poles to create more jobs - Dr Bawumia assures Imams, clergy

I will reset and repair damage to Ghanaian economy - Mahama

Jemima Okang Addae Politics Jun - 06 - 2024 , 10:55

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said he will address Ghana's economic challenges by resetting and repairing the "damage to the Ghanaian economy".

In a tweet on Wednesday [June 5, 2024], Mr Mahama said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was "clueless, incompetent" and therefore does not deserve to remain in power.

"An obviously clueless, incompetent & ‘yenkyendi’ government. The $ is today trading above 15 GH¢. I promise Ghanaians, I will RESET and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy," he posted.