Next article: I’ll introduce new growth poles to create more jobs - Dr Bawumia assures Imams, clergy

Featured

Reshuffle at Electoral Commission: Serebour Quaicoe now Director for Training

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 06 - 2024 , 12:37

There has been a reshuffle at the Electoral Commission among some directors Graphic Online has gathered.

Advertisement

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, who was the Director of Electoral Services is now going to work as the head of the Training Department from July 1, 2024, Graphic Online has gathered.

He is to serve as Director for Training at the head office in Accra.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe is to work with management to ensure excellence in the activities of the Training Department and the commission as a whole.

Prior to taking the role as Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quiacoe served as Regional Director in Ashanti.

Below is the content of the appointment letter signed by EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa and addressed to Dr Serebour Quaicoe