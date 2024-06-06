Reshuffle at Electoral Commission: Serebour Quaicoe now Director for Training
There has been a reshuffle at the Electoral Commission among some directors Graphic Online has gathered.
Dr Serebour Quaicoe, who was the Director of Electoral Services is now going to work as the head of the Training Department from July 1, 2024, Graphic Online has gathered.
He is to serve as Director for Training at the head office in Accra.
Dr Serebour Quaicoe is to work with management to ensure excellence in the activities of the Training Department and the commission as a whole.
Prior to taking the role as Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quiacoe served as Regional Director in Ashanti.
Below is the content of the appointment letter signed by EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa and addressed to Dr Serebour Quaicoe
APPOINTMENT AS DIRECTOR, TRAINING
I bring you warm greetings from the Head Office and trust this letter finds you well.
I am pleased to inform you of the Commission's decision to appoint you, Director for Training at the Head Office
In this regard, you are by this letter transferred from the Electoral Services Department as the Director to head the Training Department.
This appointment takes effect Monday 1st July, 2024.
You are required to hand over the Commission's property in your custody to the Deputy Chairman, Operations.
We trust that you will work with Management to ensure excellence in the activities of the Training Department and the Commission as a whole.