I want to be elected as Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem - Papa Kwesi Nduom

In a response to questions as to whether he was going to lead the Progressive People's Party (PPP) as presidential candidate in Election 2024, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom says no.

He rather prefers an opportunity to be part of a contest in an election to become the Chief Executive of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality.

Dr Nduom hails from Elmina, the capital of the KEEA municipal assembly.

He has a number of investments in the KEEA area and was the Member of Parliament for Komenda from January 2005 to January 2009 on the ticket of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom formed the Progressive People's Party (PPP) after leaving the Convention People's Party (CPP).

He was the CPP's presidential candidate in the 2008 presidential election.

In 2012, when he had differences with the CPP leadership, he broke away to form the PPP and led the PPP to two elections in 2012 and 2016 as presidential candidate.

In 2020, he did not contest the presidential primary of the PPP and Brigette Dzogbenuku led the PPP to the presidential election.

The PPP Dr Nduom founded is yet to select a flag bearer for the 2024 presidential election and there are questions as to whether Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom will come back to lead it to the December 7, 2024 presidential election.

Some have been agitating for him to join the presidential race.

He gave his response in a Facebook post.