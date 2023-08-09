I bring new hope, energy to Ablekuma Central - Jefferson Sackey

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Aug - 09 - 2023 , 20:40

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ablekuma Central, Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, has assured that he will secure a resounding victory for the party in the constituency.

He said his candidature did not only represent new hope and energy but also a bridge that was bringing those on the side of the divide to the NPP family to ensure that the party recaptured the seat with the greatest margin ever.

Mr Sackey who is a Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President stated this in an interview with GraphicOnline after he had presented his nomination forms to the constituency office.

The NPP Volunteers of Abossey Okai, out of their love and admiration of the hard-working and down-to-earth nature of Mr Sackey, mobilised funds and bought the forms for him.

The group had earlier presented the forms to the Jefferson Sackey Campaign Manager, Mr Okuley Nortey, who is a three-time Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

Accompanied by a large number of party supporters most of whom were spotted wearing white NPP t-shirtS embossed with his picture amidst music provided by a sound system mounted on a KIA truck, the crowd moved through some principal streets of the constituency after the presentation.

The massive crowd included Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, past and present Constituency Executives and party supporters joined.

Mr Sackey explained that he yielded to the call on him to represent the constituency because, the people realised that with the right type of NPP leadership and representation, the party would recapture the seat and bring progress and prosperity to the constituency.

Mr Sackey who was accompanied by some former MPs, former candidates and executives of the constituency led by Mr Okuley Nortey took turns to interact with the people both on their way and at the mini rally.

Mr Sackey started his journalism career at TV Africa as a reporter/news anchor and rose through to report for international networks such as CNN, and Deutsche Welle Television among others assured that the support would not be a nine-day wonder.