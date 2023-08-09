NDC women organsing to unseat Hawa Koomson from Awutu Senya East seat

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 09 - 2023 , 18:40

Women in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region are organising to unseat Hawa Koomson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from the seat.

Hawa Koomson has been on the seat since 2012 but the NDC women have promised to work hard to canvass more votes to ensure victory for the NDC in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.

The women on Saturday (August 5, 2023) organised as a symposium in the constituency to empower women and signify their commitment and readiness to wrestle the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hawa Koomson.

Hawa Koomson won the 2020 parliamentary election in Awutu Senya East with 57,114 votes representing 52.6% of the total valid votes cast whilst the NDC's parliamentary candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor had 51,561 votes representing 47.5% of the total valid votes.

Led by the Constituency Women's Organiser, Hamamat Dauda at symposium they pledged to work diligently, to ensure they wrestle the seat from, Hawa Koomson.

Addressing the women, the Deputy National Women’s Organiser of NDC, Abigail Elorm Mensah said women will be given more leadership positions under the Mahama-led government should the party win the 2024 presidential elections.

For his part, the Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, decried the slow pace of development in Kasoa under the NPP and pledged massive improvement should the NDC take over power.