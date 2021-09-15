Help provide my constituents with potable water - Tain MP appeals to philanthropists

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Tain in the Bono Region, Mr Sulemana Adama, has appealed to philanthropic organisations and development partners to provide his constituents with potable drinking water.
He identified the bad road network and poor drinking water as teething challenges in the area, and called on the government to equally distribute the national cake to better the lives of the people.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nsawkaw, Mr Adama said though educational, health facilities and security had improved, the bad road network in the area remained another key development challenge that needed urgent attention.
“During my visits to local communities in the constituency, the people mentioned lack of potable drinking water and the deplorable road network as their immediate needs, which the government must provide to them”, he said.
Education
The MP explained that quality education and health remained his priority, assuring that he would ensure a decent school and healthy environment were provided to meet the needs of the constituents.
“The privilege provided me as an MP has exposed me a lot to the numerous development challenges in the constituency and I am working strenuously to ensure that my people also benefit from the national cake to enhance their socio-economic livelihoods”, he said.
Mr Adama said Tain Constituency deserved better and promised to continue identifying and helping to tackle the diverse development challenges by lobbying for development support from development partners.