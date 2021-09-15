Chief commends Mahama for devt in Ejura Sekyedumasi

The Frantehene in Ejura Sekyredumasi, Nana Owusu Sekyere Bobo III, has commended former President John Dramani Mahama for the development projects he brought to the community during his presidency.
He said during the tenure of Mr Mahama, 51 communities in the constituency were connected to the national grid.
He also acknowledged Mr Mahama for coming to the aid of the people and responding to a demand for a school block, among many others.
Nana Bobo was speaking at a gathering where former President Mahama interacted with victims of a November 21, 2020 accident that involved members of the party from Frante.
The November 21 accident, which occurred when supporters were travelling to Ejura for a constituency rally, resulted in some deaths while a number of the NDC supporters, including the branch chairman, had their legs and arms amputated.
President Mahama presented an amount of GH¢50,000 to the victims and announced that all those with amputations would receive prosthesis, an artificial replacement for a missing limb.
He urged the MP for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawa Braimah Mohammed, to laise with his office for the treatments.
NDC
Nana Bobo was optimistic that the community could always rely on the NDC if given another chance because of what the community previously benefited under the party’s administration.
He also requested help to upgrade the clinic in the area to cater for the health needs of the people
Do or die
The Krontihene of Ejura Sekyedumase, Nana Agyapa II, expressed surprise about the deliberate twisting of an idiom used by former President Mahama to demonstrate the commitment of the NDC to plug any loopholes that contributed to the party's inability to win the 2020 general election.
"These days even when you speak well some misconstrue it. It is unfortunate because the former President is only rallying his supporters that at the next election the party would be vigilant and not be caught unawares, and that all persons given responsibility should focus and execute their task flawlessly to get their expected results," he stated.
"There is nothing wrong with what he said. But others have deliberately misconstrued his statement. But don't lose hope, I know that good times are ahead. I am very happy that you have seen that it is not the court you would go to seek redress but that you and your party members will be vigilant and put in the right measures so that your victory is not stolen" he stressed.