Govt meets #FixTheCountryGhana campaign conveners

The government has reached out to the conveners of the #FixTheCountryGhana campaigners with the view to explore further dialogue on their concerns.
The Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, on Thursday [May 6, 2021] held a meeting with the conveners of the planned demonstration dubbed #FixTheCountryGhana.
The group has planned a street protest on May 9, 2021 and has written a notification to the police.
The police has however, in a response reminded them that the ban on mass gathering as part of the COVID-19 protocol to help prevent the spread of the disease is still in force and has advised them to postpone the street protest until the ban is lifted.
According to the Ministry of Information, "in acknowledging the healthy conversation that has been started following a social media campaign, #FixTheCountry, the Minister invited the group to explore further dialogue on their concerns."
"The conveners in turn expressed their pleasure at the invitation and the level of seriousness with which their concerns have been taken by government," the Ministry of Information wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.
"The Minister and the group agreed to dialogue further," it added.
Below is a copy of what the Ministry of Information posted on Facebook
Earlier today, The Minister for National Security Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, held a meeting with Conveners of a planned demonstration dubbed #FixTheCountryGhana.
In acknowledging the healthy conversation that has been started following a social media campaign, #FixTheCountry, the Minister invited the group to explore further dialogue on their concerns.The conveners in turn expressed their pleasure at the invitation and the level of seriousness with which their concerns have been taken by government.
The Minister and the group agreed to dialogue further.
Earlier today, The Minister for National Security Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, held a meeting with Conveners of a planned...
A social media campaign with the hashtag #FixTheCountry started at the weekend with the organisers arguing that the Akufo-Addo administration should fix the problems confronting Ghana.
According to the group, every sector of the country needs to be fixed.
Below is a copy of the notice to the police
Earlier today, The Minister for National Security Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, held a meeting with Conveners of a planned...Posted by Ministry of Information - Ghana on Thursday, 6 May 2021