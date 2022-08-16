Go for Ghana Card now - Leading NDC member urges party supporters

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, Mawutor Agbavitor, has entreated the party’s supporters who have not yet acquired the Ghana Card to do so without any further delay.
“This is to ensure the total absence of obstacles in our path to victory in the 2024 elections,” he said.
Mr Agbavitor said in an interview last Sunday that the future was bright for the NDC, adding that the recent smooth election of branch executive members in the region was an overture of a great conquest for the party.
Commendation/Unity
He congratulated the newly elected branch executive members and reminded them of their important role of running the engine of the NDC and hard work towards triumph.
“I know and believe that your importance to this party shall not be limited to our struggle for power only, but also to the use of the power you shall attain; for he that has won power must of himself make use of the power,” he said.
He, therefore, urged the party’s members to remain united with a joint front and common purpose to rescue the nation from its current woes and tribulations.
Further, Mr Agbavitor advised the party’s members and supporters to remain calm even in the face of provocation from their political opponents.
He said the teeming youth in the NDC were an asset for nation building, rapid development and progress.