The President’s First 120 Days

Dr John Osae-Kwapong Politics May - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The President’s 120-day social contract with Ghanaians has been subjected to various assessments over the past week.

This contract emerged during the 2024 presidential election, where then candidate John Mahama promised to complete twenty-five (25) specifics tasks within his first 120 days in office, if elected.

This type of early-day assessment, in my view, is designed to send signals to citizens about how a government intends to govern.

The most important question – are Ghanaians seeing a difference in the governance and socio-economic development of the country- can only be fairly and comprehensively answered after all key policies and programmes are fully implemented and allowed time to mature including bearing fruit.

And that takes time.

Having said that, there is something politically positive about these time-bound contracts.

If all elements are accomplished within the specified time, it cements goodwill and trust between citizens and the President.

The opposite is also true when certain elements remain unfulfilled.

Voters can lose trust, and goodwill can be eroded.

It is precisely for this reason that I believe it was extremely important for the President himself to update citizens on progress made in fulfilling the social contract and explain any areas where work was still in progress.

There are three areas in the social contract that I would like to highlight as the government moves into the post-120-day social contract period.

The Code of Conduct for Public Officers

As the document rightly notes, the code of conduct is designed to ensure that the government reflects the following principles – “integrity, honesty, impartiality, respect, decency, incorruptibility, competence and professionalism.”

Even more instructive is this –“standards of conduct that can withstand the closest public scrutiny.”

In pursuance of these principles, the code of conduct comprehensively covers a wide range of issues public officers confront daily.

These guidelines are meant to protect them in carrying out their duties and in doing so also ensure good governance.

Hopefully, our public officials won’t see it as a burden that constrains their ability to do their work.

Strict enforcement and compliance will be key to making this important initiative a success.

I have one suggestion. The measures against violation remain too vague.

The code must develop a more comprehensive and specific list of sanctions for specific violations.

For example, what is the appropriate punishment for a first-time offender?

Are there various classes of violations?

Will the code treat improper filing of a government document the same way as accepting a gift above the specified threshold?

The sanctions regime at this point runs the risk of appearing arbitrary whenever invoked.

The 24-Hour Economy

This is the key signature economic policy advanced by the current government in the lead up to the 2024 election.

As per the President’s update, several plans are underway to prepare to roll out this policy initiative fully.

Given how central the policy is to spur economic growth and tackle the issue of unemployment, treating it as the topmost priority beyond the 120 days cannot be overstated.

My anticipation around the initiative hinges on three things – a) comprehensive legislative backing for the policy; b) the structure of incentives targeted at the private sector; and c) anchor sectors of the economy that will be prioritised.

The Galamsey Menace

The NDC promised a committed fight against galamsey. Their manifesto detailed several initiatives critical to a successful fight against galamsey. As the government rolls out ways in which it intends to deal with this it will be important to revisit the 2024 campaign blueprint on the yet-to-be-implemented measures as outlined in the manifesto.

The government has come under criticism concerning the repeal of LI 2462.

The President’s explanation makes sense in terms of amending the LI to deal with the clause offering perverse incentives to the executive in terms of permitting mining in forest reserves.

However, it is at odds with the promise to repeal the LI made during the campaign.

Granted, during his address updating citizens on the 120-day social contract, he did indicate government’s plan to amend the Minerals and Mining Act 2003 (Act 703) to include a ban on mining in forest reserves.

If done, it fulfils the policy promise of banning mining in forest reserves.

However, it does not solve the political headache of repeal vs. amend.

The government must therefore explain more fully how a combination of amending LI 2462 and amending the Act 703 effectively addresses the concern Ghanaians have regarding mining in the country’s forest reserves.

What Next?

The signals from the government are largely positive in terms of how it intends to govern, challenges notwithstanding.

The real test of governing will be how well the government deals with challenges while remaining focused on the job Ghanaians voted them to do – addressing the country’s governance and socio-economic challenges.

The writer is Project Director, Democracy Project