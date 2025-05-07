Next article: Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor with unanimous vote

Suspension of Chief Justice: Minority parties support President Mahama

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

A coalition of five minority political parties, Third Force Alliance-Ghana, has backed President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to suspend the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, describing the move as a constitutional necessity rather than a political manoeuvre.

The group stated that, based on their observations, they found the President’s actions consistent with constitutional requirements and commended him for adhering to due process in handling the petition for the Chief Justice’s removal under Article 146 of the Constitution.

The Alliance — comprising the Convention People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), and the All People’s Congress (APC), made this known at a press conference held yesterday in Accra.

The General Secretary of the PNC, Awudu Ishaq, who read the statement on behalf of the group, explained that the Supreme Court itself had interpreted Article 146 to require a preliminary determination of a prima facie case in consultation with the Council of State before the President may set up a committee under Article 146(6), which the group believed the President had not violated.

“There is no indication that the President has acted outside the bounds of the Constitution.

“That procedure, to our knowledge, has been duly followed,” he said.

They also expressed confidence in the Council of State’s recommendation and described the decision to suspend the Chief Justice pending investigations as responsible and well-grounded.

NPP’s involvement

He criticised the decision by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to turn itself into a “vanguard” to support the suspended Chief Justice and, by extension, to oppose the decision by the President to exercise a constitutionally guaranteed power.

Commenting on the demonstration against the Chief Justice’s suspension, Mr Ishaq described the NPP’s motives as politically driven and dismissed the protests as insincere.

He further stated that attempts to frame the President’s action as politically motivated or anti-female were misleading.

“His bold action in responding to the petitions against the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, is a defining moment in the annals of Ghana's democracy.

It sends a strong message: No one is above the Constitution, and no institution is too sacred to be scrutinised,” Mr Ishaq added.

Reforms

The Alliance also used the opportunity to propose several reforms to address gaps and strengthen the judicial accountability process.

These included the creation of an Independent Assessment Committee for prima facie reviews, setting statutory timelines for Article 146 proceedings, and the publication of committee reports post-determination.

They further called for the establishment of a Judicial Integrity Commission and urged the newly established Constitutional Review Commission to consider revising Article 146 to clarify grounds for removal to avoid the vague nature of certain terminologies, enhance transparency and reduce opportunities for executive or partisan interference.