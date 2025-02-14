Next article: EC to re-run Council of State elections in Ashanti, North East regions Monday

Previous article: Experts call for review of Council of State

President Mahama appoints Dr Tanko Computer as acting CEO of GIFEC

Samuel Duodu Politics Feb - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC).

Dr Computer, who confirmed his appointment to the Daily Graphic said he would take office tomorrow, Friday, February 14, 2025.

Until his appointment, Dr Computer was the Deputy National Director of Elections and Information Technology (IT) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Computer, a seasoned public administrator and politician, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Advertisement

Profile

He holds a PhD in Public Administration from the Kingsnow Uuiversity in the United States of America , MSc degrees in Criminal Justice and Public Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah

University of Science and Technology, Bachelor of Arts degree, University of Education, Winneba and is currently pursuing an LLB degree.

Dr Computer served as the Northern Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Regional Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

He has also lectured at various institutions, including Tamale College of Education (TATCO), Tamale Technical University (TATU), Bimbilla Senior High School (BIMBISEC) all in the Northern Region and has worked as an Assistant Examiner at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

In the political arena, Dr Computer served as Deputy National Director of Elections and IT, Head of Recruitment, Training, Examination and Deployment at the National Elections Directorate, and Regional Director of Elections for the Northern Region of the NDC.

He has also held the position of Regional Treasurer of the NDC in the Northern Region and has been a Collation Agent for the NDC in various bye-elections.

As Acting CEO of GIFEC, Dr Computer is expected to leverage his expertise to drive the fund's mission of promoting electronic communication and information technology in Ghana.

In a related development, the Northern Regional Elections and IT Directorate of the NDC has also congratulated Dr Computer on his appointment.

Dr Computer's appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen GIFEC's operations and impact in Ghana's electronic communication and information technology sector.