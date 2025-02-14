Next article: Raid on Ken Ofori-Atta’s house: Majority, Minority MPs divided over legality of act

EC to re-run Council of State elections in Ashanti, North East regions Monday

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 14 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a re-run of the Council of State election in Ashanti and North East regions on Monday, February 17, 2024.

A statement issued by the EC and signed by its Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, said the re-run in the North East Region was to break a tie between the top two candidates in last Tuesday’s election. Each of the two candidates obtained six votes.

With regard to the re-run in the Ashanti Region, the statement said the election was disrupted by thugs and could therefore not be concluded.

“The Commission has written to the Ghana Police Service and copied the National Election Security Taskforce to heighten security at the venues of the elections to prevent any disruptions,” the statement said.

Recall

Fourteen eminent personalities gracefully booked their seats to serve on the newly constituted Council of State after last Tuesday’s keenly contested regional elections held across the country.

However, the Ashanti Region failed to produce a representative following the abrupt end of the election in Kumasi, due to the sudden disruption of the declaration process by some thugs.

In the North East Region, there was a tie between the two top candidates.