Experts call for review of Council of State

Some governance experts have said that concept of the Council of State’s composition, role and relevance in modern governance needs a thorough review to make the body more relevant in the democratic process.

They have, therefore, suggested that a second look be taken at the statutory body by the constitutional review committee.

The two experts, Dr Samuel Kofi Darkwa, and Dr Richard Fiadamor, also expressed concern over the monetisation of the Council of State elections, including the age limit for eligible contesters to the august body.

While Dr Darkwa, a Governance Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the council to ensure it provided effective advice to the President, Dr Fiadomor, who is also the President of the Chamber of Local Governance, emphasised that the Council of State's role in governance should take precedence over the age of its members.

“For me it is not too much about the age; the emphasis should rather be on the actual role that the Council of State members are to play, either appointed or elected,” Dr Fiadomor said.

Reforms

Sharing his thoughts with the Daily Graphic, Dr Darkwa proposed that the council should be transformed into a broader platform for national discussion, comprising individuals with exceptional expertise from various fields.

That, he said, should include former Presidents, leaders from all political parties, the Chief Justice and representatives from Regional Houses of Chiefs, among others, with a tenure that would overlap the President's term to maintain its independence.

“As Ghana considers a constitutional review, the newly established committee must recommend a body that can provide robust advice to the President. If the President chooses to disregard the council's recommendations, a written explanation should be mandatory.

“Moreover, age should not be a barrier for council members, as there are many young prodigies today. To enhance the council's effectiveness, its tenure should overlap the President’s term,” he said.

“This would prevent the President from being constrained in ministerial appointments and ensure that the council retains its independence, comprising members who are not solely beholden to the current administration,” he added.

This model, he said, resonated with the traditional Ghanaian concept of a council of elders, where the Chief or King sought their counsel earnestly.

These reforms, Dr Darkwa stated, would enable the council to provide robust advice to the President, promote national unity and ensure good governance.

Experience

For his part, Dr Fiadamor argued that the framers of the 1992 Constitution envisioned the council as a body of experienced individuals who had successfully served in their respective fields and had retired.

According to him, this experience enabled them to offer informed advice to the President.

Dr Fiadomor expressed concern about the monetisation and politicisation of the Council of State elections, warning that this could lead to the election of inexperienced individuals who prioritised making history over providing sound advice.

“Per my reading of the Constitution, it is my understanding that the framers envisaged persons who have worked for a considerable number of years and had gone on retirement to be clothed with the necessary experience to properly advise the president on issues of governance.

“For me, I will strongly recommend that the position of Council of State members should be reserved for the elderly in the society, and the youth should stay away from it for now and concentrate on their active working lives for now,” he said.

Recall

Fourteen eminent personalities gracefully booked their seats to serve on the newly constituted Council of State after last Tuesday’s keenly contested regional elections held across the country.

Among those who were elected onto the advisory body was a 33-year-old miner that has ignited a national conversation about the council's composition, role and relevance in modern governance.

The Ashanti Region failed to produce a representative following the abrupt end of the election in Kumasi due to the sudden disruption of the declaration process by some thugs.

In the North East Region there was a tie between the top two candidates.

The Electoral Commission has since announced re-run in the Ashanti and North East regions for a winner to be declared.

In Accra, the election process was temporarily marred with chaos but calm was restored after the police had intervened.