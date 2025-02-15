Next article: Experts call for review of Council of State

Enhancing the Council of State’s role in Ghana

Dr Samuel Kofi Darkwa Politics Feb - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

Ghanaians have consistently questioned the Council of State's relevance to Ghana’s democracy.

Consequently, it has become essential to revisit the insightful recommendations previously put forth by the Committee of Experts who conceived the Council and its role.

Their vision was to assemble a diverse collective of highly qualified individuals, drawn from various fields—both political and non-political—capable of making substantial contributions to Ghana’s progress.

This initiative sought to mitigate the entrenched issue of “winner-takes-all” politics that has long plagued Ghana’s democratic progress.

Advertisement

The Committee proposed a composition for the Council that included former Presidents and Heads of State willing to serve, leaders from all political parties, the Chief Justice, the President of the National House of Chiefs, and regionally elected representatives chosen by an electoral college comprised of regional assembly members.

Additionally, this envisioned Council would also feature representatives from Regional Houses of Chiefs, alongside six appointments made by the President and six by Parliament.

Crucially, it would incorporate prominent non-political figures, such as the Inspector General of Police and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

This structure was deliberately designed to limit the influence of any single political party, fostering a more balanced representation.

Regrettably, the Consultative Assembly did not adopt this proposal. Instead, it opted for a Council with restricted powers and a modest membership, allowing the President the authority to appoint up to 11 out of the 25 original members (now 14 out of 31 members).

As Ghana is embarking on a constitutional review, the newly formed committee has a vital task to propose a body capable of offering the President substantial and effective counsel.

Crucially, should the President decide not to follow the Council’s recommendations, a written justification explaining the decision must be required.

Independence

To enhance the operational efficacy of the Council, it would be prudent for its term to not coincide directly with that of the President.

Instead, a staggered arrangement wherein the Council continues its duties alongside the President’s terms would be advantageous, ensuring that incoming Presidents engage with an already functioning Council.

Moreover, the members of the Council mustn’t be appointed solely by the President.

This proposal finds inspiration in the traditional Ghanaian structure of a Council of Elders, whereby a Chief or King does not appoint their counsel but comes to meet them and seeks their wisdom and guidance.

Such a model would enhance the Council’s independence, reducing its vulnerability to political influence from the executive branch.

A more autonomous Council would likely be better positioned to hold the President to account and demonstrate greater relevance to the general populace.

Additionally, it is essential to cultivate transparency within the Council’s proceedings while ensuring that its advice is accessible to the public.

This measure aims to foster trust and accountability, vital components for a robust democratic process.

It is equally crucial for the Council to explore innovative methods for encouraging public participation in its activities and decision-making processes, ensuring that its work genuinely reflects the interests and aspirations of the citizens it serves.

Second chamber

One alternative worth considering is elevating the Council to function as a second parliamentary chamber, thereby playing an instrumental role in steering the nation towards enhanced democratic governance.

This expanded role would involve more than merely advising the President. It could encompass essential functions akin to those typically associated with second chambers, such as the scrutiny and revision of proposed legislation.

For instance, the Council could offer a critical reassessment of bills passed by the lower house, providing a valuable opportunity for refinement before these laws come into effect. Such scrutiny could help identify potential errors, rectify unintended consequences and confirm that the laws serve the public’s best interests.

Moreover, a second chamber could introduce a much-needed system of checks and balances that is often absent in the current legislative framework.

It could serve as a counterbalance to the lower house’s authority, ensuring that legislation is thoughtfully considered and not hastily approved.

This oversight capability would also enable the Council to hold the government accountable by systematically reviewing its policies and actions.

In addition to its legislative function, the Council could provide a vital forum for comprehensive debates on pressing national issues.

Unlike members of the lower chamber, who are often driven by partisan agendas, members of this second chamber could adopt a broader, more nationalistic perspective.

This approach would ensure that critical issues are examined from a long-term viewpoint, fostering policies that address Ghana’s future needs.

Furthermore, this elevated Council could also allow for the inclusion of individuals with outstanding expertise who might prefer to remain politically neutral yet wish to contribute to the nation’s development.

This arrangement would enable Ghana to capitalise on the knowledge and experience of renowned figures in various fields, such as science, law, education, governance and economics.

Their involvement would not only provide independent viewpoints but also boost public confidence in the governance process, ultimately improving the quality of decision-making.

In summary, reimagining Ghana’s Council of State to adopt a more comprehensive, independent and functionally significant role can profoundly impact the country’s democratic landscape.

By incorporating diverse perspectives and promoting accountability and public participation, the Council can become a vehicle for genuine progress and an essential ally in Ghana’s journey towards a more resilient democratic future.

The writer is a Political Scientist