PPP opens first regional office in Wa

Emmanuel Modey Politics Jan - 09 - 2024 , 07:00

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) as part of preparations towards the 2024 general election has opened its first regional office in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The National Secretary of the party, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, at the inauguration ceremony, said the party was on a reorganisation drive to take over power in the December 7, 2024 general election.

He said the party would open similar offices in the other regions to pave the way for the selection of its parliamentary candidates and flag bearer ahead of the general election.

He said the PPP, being a people's party, would bring development for all no matter their political inclination.

Mr Edmundson used the occasion to reiterate the party’s call for the separation of the Ministry of Justice from the Attorney General’s (AG) Office and advocated a merger of the AG’s office and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to become more effective in the fight against corruption.

He said the OSP had to be more independent than it is now with the AG’s office referring cases to the OSP for investigations.

Regional Office

He reiterated the PPP’s position that Ministers of State should not be appointed from the Parliament and, therefore, called for the amendment of the 1992 Constitution which states that two-thirds ministers should come from Parliament.

Mr Edmundson also said a PPP government will ensure that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are elected and not appointed by the President to make sure that they became responsive to the aspirations and needs of the people rather than pleasing the President.

The Regional Chairman of the PPP, Matthew Dumah, expressed his gratitude for the opening of the regional office, saying until the construction of the regional party office, they operated from rented buildings and was grateful to the Mangu Naa, Naa Abu Langyingkpani, for donating the land to the PPP free of charge for the office.