PNP secures provisional certificate

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 20 - 2024 , 06:44

The People’s National Party (PNP) has stated that it is poised to contest and win the 2024 presidential election after securing a provisional certificate from the Electoral Commission.

The acquisition of the provisional certificate, which is in accordance with Section 8 (2) of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (ACT 574), means that the Organisation has been granted permission to mobilise itself into a political party in compliance with the country’s electoral laws.

The PNP, which operates with the slogan: “My Family, My Community, My Motherland” and has a palm tree as its symbol, was formed by some executives who broke away from the People’s National Convention.

Leader

At a press conference in Accra to announce the receipt of the provisional certificate, Janet Nabla, Chair and Leader of the PNP, said the party was racing to complete the main certification requirements within one month.

She said the party had already elected constituency executives and set up offices in some regions, adding that measures had been put in place to expand the Party’s reach and popularity.

Ms Nabla told journalists that the party would also be embarking on a nationwide constituency tour and open nominations for presidential primaries simultaneously within June 2024.

“By the end of this month, we will finish everything and make sure that we get the last certificate to enable us to contest in the 2024 election,” she said.

She said the PNP stood on a political ideology that seeks to build Ghana’s democracy on the rich Ghanaian family and community values by developing deliberate policies to support families and communities.