Ablakwa's claims about Rock City hotel is not true - Bryan Acheampong

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 20 - 2024 , 07:26

Rock City hotel is not incurring losses as claimed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the owner of the hotel, Bryan Acheampong has said.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is the Member of Parliament for North Tongu is on a campaign protesting against the decision of SSNIT to sell 60 percent of its stake in four hotels to Rock City Hotel.

As part of Mr Ablakwa's campaign, he organised a street protest last Tuesday during which he alleged that Rock City Hotel, was making losses and therefore cannot or should not be allowed to partner SSNIT in the said four hotels.

He claimed that since Rock City Hotel was financially under performing, it was not in a position to acquire the 60 percent share of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust in four hotels.

He said he possessed documents from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) revealing Rock City’s financial troubles.

Reacting to Ablakwa's claim in a radio interview on Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday, the owner of Rock City Hotel, Mr Bryan Acheampong who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and currently the Minister of Food and Agriculture said Ablakwa's claim was a "falsehood".

Mr Acheampong questioned the authenticity of Ablakwa's said documents and his motives.

“None of what the man was saying is true. Not one. Indeed Rock City has not even filed their annual returns with GRA they tell me. They have not been to GRA, they don’t have any records at GRA for anybody to even intercept,” Mr Acheampong said.