Next article: Ablakwa's claims about Rock City hotel is not true - Bryan Acheampong

Featured

Work to consolidate nation’s peace, stability - Security agencies urged

Mohammed Fugu Politics Jun - 20 - 2024 , 07:29

The Director of Training at the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Colonel Anorph Barnabas Akanbon, has entreated personnel of the various security agencies to continue to collaborate and work towards consolidating the prevailing peace and stability in the country.

Advertisement

“As we head to the December 2024 polls, the good people of Ghana and our friends across the world once again have a lot of expectation of us. They expect us to fulfil our constitutional mandate of maintaining law and order as well as protecting lives and property before, during and after the elections “he pointed out.

He commended the security agencies for their commitment and great sense of duty to the nation.

Training

Col Akanbon said this at the opening of a five-day intensive course to build the capacity of security officers in electoral violence and security issues in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, last Tuesday.

Organised by the KAIPTC in partnership with the German Foreign Ministry, the course sought to address electoral violence by equipping law enforcement agencies with effective prevention, management and response strategies.

It also aimed at enhancing the capacity of security services to safeguard the electoral process to ensure free, fair and incident free elections.

Participants

About 100 officers drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, among others, are participating in the training programme.

Participants were taken through topics such as electoral cycle, conflict management, leadership in elections security management, human rights, operational order management and community policing, among others.