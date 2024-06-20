Citizens’ compact for inclusive development in the offing

Timothy Ngnenbe Politics Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:42

The Citizens' Convention, a technical conference that seeks to validate a compact for the country’s political and economic transformation as envisioned by citizens, has opened in Accra, with a call for bold and ambitious actions to accelerate sustainable national development.

The Ghana Compact, which is spearheaded by the Africa Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) with support from some state institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs), outlines the vision of citizens in critical areas such as youth employment, gender equality, education, health, fiscal responsibility, climate change, development planning and private sector development.

The compact, which provides the needed collective action for change, is expected to guide political parties in the drafting of their manifestoes for the 2024 elections.

The two-day Citizens Convention opened today (June 18), bringing together stakeholders across the spectrum, ranging from politics, academia, CSOs and development partners.

Representatives of political parties at the event were the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyeman; Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah; a member of the manifesto committee, Dr Emmanuel Marfo; the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto committee, Prof. Danso Boafo; a member of the manifesto committee, Afi Agbenyo; as well as a member of the Movement for Change, Nana Ohene Ntow.

The Director-General of the National Development Planning Committee (NDPC), Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampah; the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy; and the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, were present at the event.

Why compact?

Underscoring the critical need for the Ghana Compact, the Founder and Convener of ACET, Dr Kingsley Y. Amoako, said the document would guide the country’s political and economic journey for the next 25 years.

Dr Amoako stressed that the time had come for a frank discussion on what was holding back the country’s development and take bold, inclusive measures to tackle those challenges.

He said it was worrying that after almost 70 years of independence, the country was grappling with challenges such as the growing polarisation of politics, increasing youth unemployment, frequent change in policy direction and inability to translate the natural resources of the country into development.