I will establish agro-industrial processing zones - Mahama

Jemima Okang Addae Politics Jun - 19 - 2024 , 17:40

Former President John Dramani Mahama says his plan is to establish agro-industrial processing zones in all 16 regions in Ghana if he is elected as president in December.

He said the plan will be implemented in collaboration with the Ghana EXIM Bank.

The move, he said was to enhance the value of crops for which the regions have a competitive advantage.

Mr Mahama explained that the strategic move would not only open new job opportunities but also enable Ghanaians to gradually reduce their dependence on the import of raw materials.

“I am passionate about creating a thriving agricultural sector and am committed to delivering on my promises to support small businesses and farmers across the country”, he stated.

He made the statement in a Facebook post on June 18, 2024.

Mr Mahama stressed on his committed to supporting small business owners and fulfilling his promise to set up regional processing zones.

“Agriculture and agro-processing are a priority for me, and empowering farmers and supporting agro-industrial processing will significantly impact our economy”, he said.