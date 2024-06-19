Featured

Conflict of interest unfounded in Bryan Acheampong bid to purchase SSNIT Hotels - NPP’s Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has dismissed allegations of conflict of interest in the sale of hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the sale, raising concerns about the propriety of the transaction.

However, Mr. Ahiagbah maintains that there is no conflict of interest, as the process to offload SSNIT’s interests in these hotels began in 2018, five years before Acheampong assumed his ministerial role.

Mr. Ahiagbah explained that the move to sell the hotels to Rock City, a company owned by Acheampong, was above board and followed proper procedures. He stated that the transaction's origins predate Acheampong's tenure as Minister for Food and Agriculture, thereby negating any potential conflict of interest.

"From the records SSNIT has put out so far, the processes leading to the settlement on Rock City have been above board," Ahiagbah said in a statement on X.

He questioned whether there would have been concerns if another company had won the bid, suggesting that the issue raised by Ablakwa is not about the integrity of the process but about the winning bidder's identity.

Mr. Ablakwa has been vocal in his opposition to the sale, organizing a demonstration on Monday, June 18, and highlighting intercepted documents that suggest SSNIT is proceeding with the transaction despite his complaint to CHRAJ and public outcry.

In response, Mr. Ahiagbah emphasized SSNIT's independence in fulfilling its mandate and criticized Ablakwa’s stance. "The question of conflict of interest for me does not arise because the process to offload SSNIT’s interests in these hotels started in 2018, five years before Hon. Bryan Acheampong became the Minister for Food and Agriculture," Ahiagbah reiterated.