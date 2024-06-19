Featured

Politics and public policy: Legislating the Free SHS programme

Dr John Osae-Kwapong Politics Jun - 19 - 2024 , 11:58

In the 2017-18 academic year, the government introduced the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme by essentially an administrative directive.

Seven years later, the government has announced its intention to present a bill to Parliament that gives legislative backing to the programme. This upcoming legislation faces a challenge – how to reconcile the policy imperatives of free education with current political dynamics.

The policy imperatives and rationale for Free SHS

Article 25 (1) of Ghana’s constitution guarantees every Ghanaian a basic right to “equal educational opportunities and facilities.” It goes on further to state in Article 25(1)(b) that “secondary education in its different forms, including technical and vocational education, shall be made generally available and accessible to all by every appropriate means, and in particular, by the progressive introduction of free education.”

The constitutional imperative is very clear – a basic right to education that provides not just equal opportunities for all Ghanaians but is also free. To operationalise this constitutional mandate, the government of former President John Mahama introduced the Progressively Free SHS Programme during the 2015-16 academic year.

It was restricted to day students and covered a select number of fees (examination, entertainment, library, sports, culture, science development, etc.). The current Free SHS Programme gives full expression to the constitutional imperative as it covers all approved fees (boarding, admission, library, science centre, computer lab, examination, utility, textbooks, a meal for day students, etc.) and includes public second cycle students in agricultural, vocational and technical schools.

Whether progressively free or the current Free SHS programme, there is a recognition of a major barrier to accessing secondary education – cost. A point the current administration continues to argue in support of Free SHS.

This legislation, when passed, codifies into law important aspects of the Free SHS programme – a) policy rationale; b) rules of eligibility; and standardisation of what the free covers (post-implementation - the government has sometimes made ad hoc expenditure such as providing candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with past questions in preparation for the examination).

The nobility of the constitutional imperative and the policy rationale for free secondary education must contend with certain political dynamics as the government prepares to introduce this bill to parliament.