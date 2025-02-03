Okere chiefs urge President Mahama to appoint former NDC PC as DCE

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Awukuguahene, Osaberima Opese Konadu II, and the Apiredehene, Okogyeahene Otoamfom Saforo Okoampah III of the Okere District in the Eastern Region, have urged President John Dramani Mahama to appoint the immediate past Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prince Henry Anim-Owiredu as the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the district.

The Chiefs made the call during an interview last Wednesday.

They called on the President to disregard any allegation made against the former NDC PC in a letter addressed to the presidency.

The traditional leaders made the call at the back of an alleged letter sent to the office of the President, indicating the former NDC PC in the Okere Constituency in the last election had been disrespectful towards traditional leaders.

The chiefs also backed the candidature of Mr Anim-Owiredu to be the DCE for the Okere District, describing him as the right person to lead the area as its DCE as he had the interest of the district at heart.

Competence

Speaking during a news conference, the Awukuguahene said Mr Anim-Owiredu had demonstrated commitment to the development of the area and has the grit to lead them as DCE.

“The young man is someone with vision. Like I always do, I don’t discourage young guys seeking to climb the political ladder, I only offer them pieces of advice and that’s what I do when I meet him.

He deserves the position of DCE,” the Awukuguahene said.

The chief expressed belief that the President would be doing the people of Okere lots of favour if he appointed the former NDC PC as the DCE of Okere.

“I don’t know the criteria for the selection of DCEs and I have not also heard that people are lobbying for the position.

“I have nothing against anyone contesting for the position, what I want is someone who will champion the interests of Okere so we can rally around the person for development,” he stated.

Reaction to letter

Osaberima Opese Konadu II, in his reaction to the alleged letter dispatched to the presidency, said allegations made against the former NDC PC of being disrespectful towards them were palpable falsehoods and an attempt to undermine him.

He denied knowledge of the said letter, saying he was not consulted and did not support the writing of same by any chief to bring to disrepute the hard-earned integrity of his subject seeking to be the political head of the district.

Osaberima Opese Konadu II affirmed that the said person who “authored the letter will be called and reprimanded when the content of the letter gets to the Okere Traditional Council”.

For his part, the Apiredehene said any letter with his name and signature amounted to forgery as he never wrote nor penned his signature on any letter.