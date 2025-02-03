Featured

Afenyo-Markin accuses clerk of fueling parliamentary tensions, reveals breakdown in appointments committee

Graphic.com.gh Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 08:40 2 minutes read

The Minority Leader and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Appointments Committee Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has accused the Clerk to the Committee of creating tension and disorder in recent parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking during an interview on Joy News’ The Probe programme on Sunday, February 2, 2025, the Efutu MP explained how the Clerk’s alleged lack of neutrality and transparency has disrupted the committee’s work and damaged trust between the Majority and Minority sides.

Afenyo-Markin said his recent public outburst against the Clerk during a parliamentary session stemmed from months of frustration.

“I don’t just react without cause. I had been raising concerns, but when it became clear that my concerns were being ignored, I had no choice but to speak out,” he stated.

The Minority Leader described several instances where the Clerk’s actions allegedly excluded the Minority from crucial decision-making processes.

He pointed to a recent incident involving the vetting and approval of ministerial nominees, where he claimed the Clerk failed to share draft reports with the Minority before they were finalised and signed.

“I don’t get to see these reports beforehand. I only see them for the first time when they are presented in the chamber,” Afenyo-Markin revealed.

He also mentioned a specific case involving Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, where a negotiated agreement between both sides was left out of the final report without the Minority’s knowledge.

“If that error had gone unnoticed, what would it have said about my role as Minority Leader?” he asked.

Afenyo-Markin further alleged that the Clerk’s actions have caused confusion and embarrassment among Members of Parliament (MPs), particularly in the scheduling of vetting sessions and the release of important information.

“She would wait until late at night to announce voting schedules, leaving MPs unprepared and creating unnecessary tension,” he explained.