Next article: Former Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi urges unity and visionary leadership to secure NPP’s 2028 comeback

Featured

NPP halts internal campaigning ahead of elections

Daily Graphic Politics May - 15 - 2025 , 05:30 2 minutes read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed its members and prospective aspirants to cease all forms of campaigning and soliciting support for internal positions until official nominations are opened.

This move, the party said, was to ensure fairness and integrity in the party's internal electoral process.

A statement signed and issued by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, yesterday (Wednesday, May 14, 2025) said the premature campaigning could undermine party unity and disrupt efforts to strengthen the party for the 2028 general election.

“Premature engagements not only undermine the authority of the party’s organs but also risk disrupting the careful and strategic efforts currently underway to reposition the party for victory in the 2028 general election.

“We, therefore, urge all members, supporters, and stakeholders to fully cooperate with this directive and refrain from any activities that could compromise party unity or the integrity of our processes.

Let us remain focused and supportive of the internal reforms and efforts being spearheaded by the leadership to build a more formidable and cohesive party,” the statement said.

“The party remains committed to transparency, inclusiveness, fairness and due process, and it will provide timely updates on all relevant timelines and guidelines when nominations are officially opened,” it added.

It expressed its appreciation to all members, supporters and stakeholders for their unwavering support and cooperation in its efforts to rebuild the party towards the next general election.