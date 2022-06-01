NPP General Secretary race: John Boadu launches re-election campaign - Urges delegates to endorse hardwork, experience

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has launched his campaign for re-election, with a call on delegates to endorse experience and hard work to enable the party to break the eight-year power shuffle between the two leading parties.
Mr Boadu, who has held the General Secretary position of the party, both in acting and substantive positions since 2015, is seeking to lead the party again into the 2024 election.
With the national delegates conference scheduled for July, this year, Mr Boadu officially launched his campaign yesterday, with the assurance that if his mandate was renewed, he would lead the party to deliver a historic three-term victory come 2024.
The campaign was launched on the theme: "Making history together."
Some known faces of the NPP who graced the occasion were the former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye; National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay; the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey and the National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua.
The other prominent party personalities who graced the event were the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called "Wontumi"; Greater Accra Regional
Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom; the National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa; former Vice-chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware; the CEO of STC Coaches Limited, Nana Akomea; outspoken NPP women activists, Hajia Fati, as well as some Members of Parliament (MP) of the NPP across the country.
Declaration
Amid shouts of "J.B toa so," Mr Boadu announced that when nomination was opened by the party, he would file to be voted for to continue his work as General Secretary.
"If we have to win the 2024 election and break the eight, we need experience and hard work, and this is what I offer," he said.
Mr Boadu further indicated that having risen through the ranks, from polling station chairman to General Secretary of the NPP, he had gathered enough experience to navigate the way through the 2024 election.
He said he had successfully fulfilled most of the promises he made when he campaigned for election as General Secretary in 2018.
For instance, he said the needed arrangements had been put in place for the NPP ideological institute to take off and that the promise to revamp the party structures from the grassroots to national had been fulfilled.
Speaking at the event, Mr Commey said the campaign launch of Mr Boadu was a mere formality as he had already discharged himself well in various positions.
United front
Speaker after speaker at the event, including Prof. Oquaye, Freddie Blay, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye; NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Chairman Wontumi, described the launch of the campaign as historic as it was a giant step towards "breaking the eight."
They stressed that breaking the eight required the party to present a formidable team of leaders who would be able to mend bridges and "lead the charge like a general in battle."
Mr Blay described Mr Boadu as the nerve centre of the party.
"It is rare to find a character like him. Once we have him, we cannot throw his quality away. We need John Boadu at this moment," he said.